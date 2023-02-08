Urvashi Dholakia channels her inner Marilyn Monroe

The first Komolika of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urvashi Dholakia was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 6 in a negative role. Now the actress has grabbed eyeballs for posting glamorous pictures on her social media handle wherein she styled herself like Marilyn Monroe!
The 43-year-old wrote along with the pictures, “There’s nothing more important than “Knowing ur worth”!!!! #selflove.” Urvashi Dholakia got married at a very young age and has two sons, Kshitij and Sagar.
