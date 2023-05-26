Kohrra explores dark facets of love and relationships

Netflix’s new series, Kohrra, explores dysfunctional family dynamics and the dark facets of love and relationships through the overlay of a crime investigation. The series has been created by screenwriter Sudip Sharma, filmmaker Randeep Jha, and Clean Slate Filmz Productions.

Kohrra features Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly and Manish Chaudhary, among others.

Sudip says, “When Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia came to me with the idea of Kohrra, I was drawn to the possibilities of a fresh and distinct cop investigative story underlined with the complexities of human emotions. The collaboration with Netflix, Clean Slate Filmz, and a great cast has allowed us to create a show that hopefully will be loved by the audience.”