Korean drama Snowdrop set to premiere on February 9

Disney+ Hotstar has announced the premiere date of its highly anticipated original drama series from Korea, Snowdrop. The show will be released on February 9 with one episode, and a new episode will be dropped each week. A period drama that explores the forbidden love between a young couple trapped in a time of political turmoil, the 16-part series features Jung Hae-In and Jisoo. Centered around the forbidden romance of the couple, Snowdrop features Jisoo’s debut-starring performance in a Korean drama that will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster full of excitement, action, and romance.
The series follows Yeong-ro as she goes against her family and country to help the man she loves, while Jung Hae-in puts everything on the line to save the only thing he loves more than his country, Yeong-ro. “Snowdrop is a heart-warming fictional melodrama about a young couple in love. As the story unfolds, they find themselves enduring an unbearable pain that one rarely encounters in a lifetime. I hope global audiences find this heartfelt series gripping,” said Director Jo Hyun-tak.
