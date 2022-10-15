Korean series ‘Master’s Sun’ is set to premiere on television!

Zing has added a crowning stroke to its Apni Vibe, Apni Tribe mantra with Master’s Sun. It’s the first supernatural thriller under Zing’s K-Drama Tribe. Master’s Sun will premiere on Zing on October 17th and will air from 6 pm-7 pm on weekdays.
The show narrates the tale of Joo Joong-won (played by So Ji-sub) and Tae Gong-shil (played by Kim Myung-soo), a young couple whose lives are full of shocking supernatural experiences.
Destiny brings them together, and Gong-shil realises that the ghosts don’t bother her, as long as Joong-won is by her side. This situation leads to a heart-touching journey of love and adventure that will keep K-drama lovers hooked. The show adds to the list of other K-Dramas on the channel Zing. It has an engaging storyline and beguiling soundtrack that will hold viewers’ attention.
