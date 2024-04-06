Krip Suri is back with Star Bharat’s show Baghin

Expressing profound dedication for his craft, Krip Suri, who is part of Star Bharat’s show Baghin, says he has an enduring affection for television. “Television has always been my primary passion, where I derive immense fulfillment as an artiste. Now that I’ve returned as a strong character with the show Baghin on Star Bharat, I am fully committed to continuing my television journey. It’s the medium that holds the most significance for me, and I am resolute in remaining an integral part of it.”

