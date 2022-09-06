Krishna Das brings prasad from Jagannath Temple for Big B

Many contestants from all walks of life have graced the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 on Sony Entertainment Television.

The Tuesday episode of the ‘knowledge-based’ gameshow will see Krishna Das from Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, on the hot seat. The 40-year-old contestant, who is the Chief Commercial Inspector for East Coast Railway, will astound everyone with his superb gameplay.

Krishna Das will also be offering Big B the prasad from the revered Jagannath Temple of the holy city, Puri, which the host will be having with the audience.

Talking about the experience of it all Krishna says, “It was a moment of pure adoration, when I came face-to-face with Mr Bachchan. The cherry on the cake was being on the hot seat and winning! It’s been an experience of a lifetime. There is something about Amitabh sir that pulls you in. He makes you feel so comfortable when you are the most nervous. I will always be a fan of his.”