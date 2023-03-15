Krishna Mukherjee gets hitched to Chirag Baltiwalla

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Baltiwalla are now married and their wedding pictures are out on the web. Mukherjee, who has been a part of several television shows, went to Thailand for her bachelorette with her BFFs.
While Mukherjee wore a red and white lehenga, Chirag donned a white kurta and dhoti. They got married as per Bengali traditions at a beach around sunset. For her mehendi function, she wore a green embellished lehenga whereas for her haldi look she wore a white lehenga with a yellow dupatta paired with floral jewellery. Celebs like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Shireen Mirza, Arjit Taneja, among others were present at the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea
Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...
US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh: Resolution
The resolution pushes back against People's Republic of Chin...