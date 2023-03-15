Krishna Mukherjee gets hitched to Chirag Baltiwalla

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Baltiwalla are now married and their wedding pictures are out on the web. Mukherjee, who has been a part of several television shows, went to Thailand for her bachelorette with her BFFs.

While Mukherjee wore a red and white lehenga, Chirag donned a white kurta and dhoti. They got married as per Bengali traditions at a beach around sunset. For her mehendi function, she wore a green embellished lehenga whereas for her haldi look she wore a white lehenga with a yellow dupatta paired with floral jewellery. Celebs like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Shireen Mirza, Arjit Taneja, among others were present at the occasion.