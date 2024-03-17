Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat share pictures from dreamy wedding

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who tied the nuptial knot on Friday, have shared the pictures from the wedding ceremony on their social media. On Saturday, the two actors took to their Instagram and shared a joint post. The couple shared four pictures from the ceremony. In the pictures, Kriti can be seen wearing a pastel pink lehenga, while Pulkit can be seen dressed in a pastel green outfit. They wrote in the caption, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew.”
Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different, it’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You.”
