Kriti Sanon opens up on actors who she would like to see in her Swayamwar

During a recent live show, Kriti Sanon said that she wouldn’t mind a Swayamwar of her own and mentioned the actors she would love to see compete against each other.
Kriti was asked about three actors she would like to see in her Swayamwar, to which the actress replied, “Vijay Devarakonda is good looking and he sounds sensible to me. I have seen some of his interviews too and he seems to be very real and sensible. He could be in the Swayamwar. Kartik Aryan could be in it and Aditya Roy Kapur too. Is there anyone else who is single?”
Further when she was asked about one Hollywood actor she would love to work with, Kriti said, “I would love to work with Ryan Gosling and I would also like him to be in my Swayamwar.”
