Krushna Abhishek joins Bigg Boss bandwagon for a special show, ‘Bigg Buzz’

Voot is all set to air Bigg Buzz, a weekly show with Krushna Abhishek as the host. He will be seen playing games with the evicted Bigg Boss contestants, giving the audience unfiltered opinions and exclusive scoops. The show will be aired on Voot starting October 9, and air every Sunday.
Krushna says, “Bigg Boss has been the most loved reality show since its very first season, and I’m thrilled to be hosting Bigg Buzz. It’s a chance to have some fun with the evicted contestants and share the inside news with the audience. Ghar ke andar Bigg Boss unki class lenge, aur ghar ke bahar mein. With the new format of this show, I will take it to another level. I am looking forward to the contestants spilling the beans on the show and adding more masala to it.”
