Kudos to the men in pink!

In the world of fashion, breaking stereotypes and embracing vibrant colours has become a hallmark of style and individuality. Pink is the new black in town after the release of the Barbie movie. The trend has now spread like wildfire and has become a popular choice of Bollywood’s leading men too. From soft pastel shades to bold neon hues, these male celebrities are challenging traditional norms and confidently flaunting their pink ensembles.
All elegance
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Rising star Siddhant Chaturvedi embraces the pink trend with elegance and grace. Wearing a powder pink suit, he completes the look with a white shirt and charming style.
Vibrant personality
Varun Dhawan
As a trendsetter in the industry, Varun’s vibrant personality reflects in his fashion choices. From traditional wear to stylish suits, Varun adds a splash of pink to his wardrobe, making a bold statement with every appearance.
High energy
Diljit Dosanjh
The Punjabi star is known for his peppy tracks and energetic performances. Diljit effortlessly shows how to incorporate pink into everyday fashion.
Total confidence
Ranveer Singh
The actor is renowned for his quintessential dressing sense, and this pink outfit is no exception. From head to toe, Ranveer rocks the pink look with confidence.
Charming vibe
Armaan Malik
With a voice that can make hearts flutter, Armaan Malik also has an equally impressive sense of style. Recently seen wearing a pink co-ord set, he exudes a youthful and charming vibe.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parade Video: In charge, Manipur women cops meet victims, record statements
Investigation team trying to identify eyewitnesses | CJI ind...
5 killed, 20 injured as two buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district
The accident occurs around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur ...
50% aid for setting up chip units: PM Modi
Foxconn, Micron among electronics majors set to invest big i...