Kumar Sanu unveils the anthem 'Do Raazi' for 'Guns and Gulaabs'

Kumar Sanu, whose vocals have charmed audiences for decades, has released the song Do Raazi, a duet along with Amar Pant. This composition is part of the series Guns and Gulaabs, Season 1, that was released on Netflix on August 18.
As viewers embark on this journey, Kumar Sanu’s contribution is set to become an integral part of the show’s identity, creating an indomitable connection between the characters and their emotional arcs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream
Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...
Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till Monday
Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh likely to witness light to mo...
Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab
Fresh breach reported on Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Ta...
MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified
75% attendance made mandatory for doctors