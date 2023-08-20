Kumar Sanu unveils the anthem 'Do Raazi' for 'Guns and Gulaabs'

Kumar Sanu, whose vocals have charmed audiences for decades, has released the song Do Raazi, a duet along with Amar Pant. This composition is part of the series Guns and Gulaabs, Season 1, that was released on Netflix on August 18.

As viewers embark on this journey, Kumar Sanu’s contribution is set to become an integral part of the show’s identity, creating an indomitable connection between the characters and their emotional arcs.