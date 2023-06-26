Kunal Karan Kapoor plays the negative lead in Maitree

Zee TV’s fiction show, Maitree, follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary), who went from being soul sisters to enemies. The show is set to take a six-month-leap.
Stepping into the shoes of Saaransh (Maitree’s husband) will be actor Kunal Karan Kapoor.
Kunal said, “My last show with Zee TV was Woh Apna Sa in 2018, so I am coming back after almost five years. I don’t play negative roles very often, so portraying Saaransh will definitely be an interesting challenge. I have mostly played the role of an ideal man on screen; therefore, I am very excited for the viewers of the show to see me as a vindictive person. I have started shooting for the show, and I can say this already: every team member is very kind, as they have all welcomed me with open arms.”
