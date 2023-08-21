Kundali Bhagya's upcoming sequence is full of twists

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya will feature a cinematic twist as Ayushmann Khurrana (Param) and Ananya Panday (Pari) from Dream Girl 2 join the show.

The Luthra family is getting ready for Kavya’s (Minal N Chandra) sangeet with Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja) arranging a surprise visit for Param and Pari at the Luthra House. This entire sequence is a must-watch, with Ayushmann’s captivating presence.

Ayushmann flawlessly executed the scene, leaving the cast and Sana Sayyad in awe of him.

Sana said, “Surreal and exciting! Working alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday was absolutely fantastic. The cinematic twist infused by their presence, especially Ayushmann’s intuitive performance, added a whole new dimension to the show. Shooting with Ayushmann and Ananya was an experience filled with joy and inspiration!”