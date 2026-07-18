What does 'Apna Ghar' really mean for a woman? A woman is often celebrated as the heart of the home- the one who turns a house into a home with her love, care, and warmth. But is that home truly hers? Is there a place she can genuinely call her own? Time and again, Star Plus' Anupamaa has sparked conversations around issues that matter deeply to women. With its upcoming 'Apna Ghar' track, the show moves beyond family drama to spotlight a question that is as emotional as it is relevant: "Hamara apna ghar kaun sa hai?" Challenging the long-standing belief that women are expected to build homes for everyone else, but rarely encouraged to own one themselves, Anupamaa once again raises a conversation that extends far beyond entertainment.

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Sharing her thoughts on the track, Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa, raises a powerful question about 'Auraton Ka Apna Ghar'. She says, "For years, Anupamaa has devoted herself to keeping families together, but this time she asks a question that millions of women may have asked themselves at some point in their lives: Hamara apna ghar kaun sa hai?” I believe every woman deserves the confidence and security that comes with having a space she can truly call her own. “Har aurat ko apna ghar khud banana chahiye.” If this story inspires even a few women to think differently about their future, their financial independence, or their dreams, then I believe it has served a purpose far beyond entertainment. “Hum auraton se hamesha ghar basane ki umeed rakhte hain, lekin shayad waqt aa gaya hai ki hum unhe apna ghar banane ka haq bhi utni hi mazbooti se dein."

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