Kylie Jenner denied entry at Met Gala after-party

Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner was all ready to join other stars at the Met Gala after-party in New York City.

She arrived in the wee hours, but unfortunately, she couldn’t enter the bash, which was hosted by Richie Akiva, Doja Cat and Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs.

“They wouldn’t let her in,” said a witness.

“They shut the door down because it was over capacity.” Another source claims that The Kardashians star arrived after midnight to meet up with her sister Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny who were already inside.

However, things were “chaotic” as there were over 100 people clamouring to get to the door. While Kylie was a welcome VIP and could just wait to be escorted into the bash through a side door, the cosmetics mogul got out of her car before organisers were ready for her arrival.

“She prematurely got out of her car,” explained the source. “Then she decided to go home because she didn’t want to be at a crowded party. She rarely goes to clubs.”

Apparently, Kylie wasn’t the only celebrity who was denied entry that night. Janelle Monae, who had performed on top of the bar during a posh party at the Boom Boom Room earlier, and Gossip Girl star Evan Mock were turned away because the door was closed due to capacity. — IANS