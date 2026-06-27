Kylie Jenner faces third workplace lawsuit amid miscarriage claims

Kylie Jenner is facing a third workplace-related lawsuit after a former private chef alleged that an "intense" workload and inadequate workplace support during her high-risk pregnancy contributed to a miscarriage.

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The complaint, filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, June 22, also names management firm Tri Star as a co-defendant.

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According to the lawsuit, the woman began working for Jenner in November 2024 and informed her supervisors that she was three months pregnant and required workplace accommodations because of her high-risk pregnancy.

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The complaint alleges that in December 2024, she experienced a medical emergency after being instructed to "transport heavy food items across the street and uphill". After "choking and gasping for air" and receiving assistance from security personnel, the woman claims she was later reprimanded for upsetting Jenner.

The lawsuit further alleges that on February 1, 2025, the chef worked at a birthday party for one of Jenner's two children and was not provided "adequate support" despite requesting assistance from supervisors. The complaint states, "Due to exhaustion and overwhelming physical strain, [she] broke down emotionally in the bathroom during the event."

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It further alleges, "That evening, she experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body due to prolonged and intense workload." According to the filing, the woman suffered haemorrhaging the following morning, drove herself to the emergency room, and was informed that she had lost her unborn child. She also claims she was later "falsely accused" of "leaving the kitchen and refrigerator in disarray following the Palm Springs event”.

The lawsuit alleges that she was hospitalised again on February 8 after another episode of haemorrhaging.

Following her agreement to relocate to New York, the complaint claims her employer treated her communication regarding her medical condition and relocation as "a voluntary resignation despite her intent to remain employed." The filing states that she was informed on March 14, 2025, that she had been "removed from the Kylie Jenner household assignment", with March 31 marking her final day of employment.

The chef has accused Tri Star of "discrimination, harassment, retaliation, pregnancy-related mistreatment, accommodation failures and wage violations".

The complaint also alleges that she received an email in May 2025 offering a settlement along with a release agreement.

In a statement, the chef's attorney, Della Shaker of Shaker Law Group, said, "Our client's decision to come forward was not made lightly. She hopes that sharing her experience will encourage others facing similar circumstances to know they are not alone and that the law provides protections for every employee," as quoted by People magazine.

The latest filing follows two earlier lawsuits filed by former housekeepers Angelica Vazquez and Juana Delgado Soto against Jenner, Tri Star Services and Maison Family Services.

Those cases allege mistreatment by co-workers, including claims of racial discrimination, harassment and wage violations. Neither lawsuit accuses Jenner personally of discrimination or harassment.

The former chef is seeking damages, back pay, front pay, lost wages, lost earnings and employment benefits.

As per People magazine, the complaint also alleges that she suffered "severe emotional distress, anxiety, depression, humiliation, mental anguish and other damages". (ANI)