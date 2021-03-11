Laal Singh Chaddha in legal trouble

Amidst the trend of #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, the Aamir Khan-starrer is facing a legal complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer for disrespecting the Indian Army. The lawyer has filed a complaint against Aamir Khan, who is one of the producers of the film, along with filmmaker Advait Chandan, Paramount Pictures and other key members.

The lawyer has demanded an FIR to be registered against the Laal Singh Chaddha team under Sections 153, 153A, 298, and 505 accusing the makers of hurting religious sentiments, insulting the Indian Army and using provocative content to cause chaos. As per the complaint excerpts, “In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well-known fact that the best Army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war and rigorously trained Army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralise and defame the Army.”