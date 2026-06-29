Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni alleges non-payment, threats during Ped Palki shoot

Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni known for his authentic acting rather than for any semblance of stardom, released a distress video on social media accusing the makers of the upcoming film Ped Palki of non-payment, verbal abuse and physical intimidation.

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Soni has since safely returned to Mumbai alongside co-actors Shridhar Dubey and Pankaj Sharma. According to Soni’s public testimony, the confrontation unfolded over contractual and financial disputes while filming in Madhya Pradesh. Soni alleges that director-producer Pushpendra Singh brought him to Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, for a 10-day shoot after paying a minimal advance of ₹50,000.

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Despite completing seven to eight days of filming, the remaining dues were withheld. Soni claimed that multiple members of the crew had similarly not been paid. When Soni demanded his pending remuneration, the production abruptly wrapped his segments. He alleged that the makers gave him a 10-minute ultimatum to check out of his hotel under threats of physical violence.

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Furthermore, he accused the lead actress and producer’s wife, Pragati Chauhan, of hurling heavy verbal abuse at him. Fearing for his safety, Soni checked out immediately. As he, Shridhar Dubey, and Pankaj Sharma began walking away on foot, the makers allegedly pursued and tracked them by car, leading to severe panic and safety concerns.

After the emotional video went viral, considerable concern grew across social media platforms because Soni temporarily went silent online. Reports have verified that Soni and his colleagues managed to flee the location and safely reached Mumbai. The claims made in the video remain personal allegations, as local law enforcement and the accused production house have not released formal counter-statements regarding the matter.