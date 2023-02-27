Lady Gaga sued

ANI

Singer Lady Gaga has landed in legal trouble. According to Los Angeles County Superior Court documents, Jennifer McBride, the woman who returned Lady Gaga’s dogs, Koji and Gustav, has sued the 13-time Grammy Award winner, 36, for not paying the USD 500,000 reward she originally offered.

According to the lawsuit, McBride believes Gaga’s ‘no questions asked’ offer was made ‘with the intent to defraud and induce members of the public, such as the Plaintiff, to rely upon it and act upon the said promise by locating and delivering Lady Gaga’s bulldogs to defendants’.

McBride was one of five people who were arrested and charged over the theft of Gaga’s dogs. She was allegedly found to be an accessory after the initial crime, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot four times in the chest during the robbery, which was carried out by James Howard Jackson and Jaylin White in 2021. Fischer recovered from his injuries.

Jackson was sentenced to 21 years in prison, while White was sentenced to four years.