Lakadbaggha wins German Star of India Vision Award 2023

ZEE5’s vigilante action thriller Lakadbaggha, produced by First Ray Films, has achieved international acclaim by winning the prestigious German Star of India Vision Award 2023 in Stuttgart.

Directed by Victor Mukherjee and starring Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman, and Paresh Pahuja, Lakadbaggha is a love letter to dogs and the story of an animal lover vigilante vs an animal abuser kingpin. This action film deals with the underbelly of the illegal animal trade and the inhuman treatment of voiceless creatures.

The film had its world premiere at the Kolkata International Film Festival and its international premiere at the HBO South-Asian International Film Festival.

Expressing his excitement, actor and producer Anshuman Jha says, “Portraying the character of Arjun in Lakadbaggha has been a gratifying journey for me as an actor and producer. This film holds a special place in my heart as it not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact on the audience, championing the cause of animal welfare. Winning the prestigious German Star Of India Vision Award at the prestigious 20th Indisches Film Festival Stuttgart 2023 is a true honour and a validation of our team’s collective effort to create impactful cinema. Lakadbaggha aims to stir emotions, spark conversations, and inspire positive change, and I couldn’t be prouder of the resounding recognition it has garnered on the global stage.”