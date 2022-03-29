Lakme Fashion Week concludes

The final day of Lakme Fashion Week (Sunday, March 27) saw a long list of Bollywood divas walking the ramp. To start the day, four actresses came together for the 6Degree show, which presented collections by innovative designers on the ramp. Kangana Ranaut walked the ramp for designer Varun Chakkilam, while Pooja Hegde was the showstopper for Kirti Kadire. Nargis Fakhri walked for Roma Agarwal and Divya Khosla Kumar for Sejal Kamdar’s show.

After the 6Degree show, plus size brand aLL showcased their collection. Making a show stopping entry, the very stylish Neha Dhupia looked amazing in a white, floral, printed maxi with a sheer white organza floor length robe. The diva sashayed down the ramp donning aLL’s collection for the show.

On the other hand, Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu walked the ramp for Shivan & Narresh. She wore velvet halter gown detailed with crystals.

Designer Tarun Tahiliani had Kriti Sanon walk for him. Kriti looked absolutely stunning in a black strapless blouse with a figure-hugging skirt and a stole to round off the look. Lastly, for the grand finale show, Ananya Panday turned showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock. Ananya wore a shimmery mini dress in pink and purple, in which she looked like a doll. — TMS