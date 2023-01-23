Last seen in Rocket Boys 2, actor Rahul Tiwari talks about his journey so far…

After Rocket Boys 2, you are back with another web series. How do you see the rise of OTT content over the past few years?

No doubt there have been more opportunities for everyone. But I believe the audience is still warming up to it. There are more ideas to create and more avenues to experiment.

Tell us about your current show.

I am thankful to the writers, producers Paromita Ganguly, Amber Wasi and Ranjeet Chitrakaar of the show, Main Monica, who approached me in 2018 with the story and character brief. When I decided to move to Mumbai, on the first day I auditioned for this character called Churan. A lot happened after that, but they made sure that they got me on board, which is really an honour for me.

Tell us about your role.

I play the role of Churan, which is an interesting character. It’s all in the name. He is a man who has mischief, trickery and survival instinct in him.

How did you prepare for the role?

I spent enough time observing and talking to the make-up artists on the sets and also tried understanding Churan.

What kind of feedback are you getting for your role?

Appreciation for my performance as Churan has been an overwhelming experience.

Audiences are quite hooked to thrillers. Your comment?

I think the genre of comedy-thriller is a hit with the audience. That’s the best thing about Main Monica as it keeps you on the edge of your seats.

What process do you follow to update yourself as an actor?

I watch, watch and watch as much content as possible. I also, reflect, reflect and reflect on everything I see and perform, and work on it to make it better keeping in mind the resources I have around me.

One dream role which you want to do in your lifetime?

There are many, honestly. Tyrion in Game of Thrones, Bill The Butcher in Gangs of New York and Joker (one of the best characters ever written) are my favourite characters. And, I would like to do something like them. There are many such parts that inspire me to push my limits.