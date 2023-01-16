Tanmay Bhat recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time

In All About Movies, a Spotify Original podcast, film critic Anupama Chopra speaks to leaders from all walks of life about their passion for cinema.

The first episode features Tanmay Bhat as he draws upon the moments he has spent backstage at film awards and comments upon the changing film industry.

Recalling his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, Tanmay says, “I and Rohan (Joshi) were writing a show for a major awards show, which Shah Rukh was hosting. He was going to come by five and was delayed by 15 minutes. We were like there’s no way he would be doing this in 20 minutes. We went to his room and quickly ran him through the script. It took him 10 minutes and he then came up to us and he was like first this happens, then this happens and we were like how did he know everything? Shah Rukh looked at his phone and said that some player scored a goal and Rohan was like “I haven’t even kept up with the football match!”

There’s an exciting lineup ahead with guests of the likes of badminton champion PV Sindhu, journalist Faye D’Souza, mythology scholar Devdutt Pattanaik, LGBTQIA+ activist and influencer Sushant Divgikar, Cred founder Kunal Shah and more.