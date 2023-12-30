Laugh out loud: Actresses talk about the scenes they found funny on their shows

Frozen in time

Anupama Solanki

Fans are making memes based on my Dangal TV show Nath Krishna aur Gauri Ki Kahani. There are lots of scenes that have gone viral, but I like this particular scene where I am putting a high-tech device in the AC. It decreases temperature and everything freezes in the room, even the phone! How can AC temperature go to minus 10 degrees? Someone made memes that went viral on every social media platform. Some people were laughing, while others were shocked. After watching the viral video, I realised the audience was so creative, and somewhere people were liking my character in the show.

Male pregnancy

Sonal Panvar

I work in a comedy show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, where Happu becomes pregnant and we all believe that male pregnancy is possible! Then he goes to the delivery room, and it turns out to be a fiasco, as he had bloated due to gas. It was the most hilarious scene and sequence. Being part of the scenes was a really funny experience.

Wife story

Monika Khanna

In the show Nath Jewar Ya Zanjeer, the actress gets stoned inside the Ganpati statue and is immersed. But the girl’s dupatta is noticed by the hero in the water, and he realise it is his wife. He makes all the efforts and the wife comes out alive! It was a hilarious scene and quite unbelievable. When I heard and saw the scene, I really laughed.

Over the moon

Sherleen Dutta

There was this crazy scene in the TV show Nagmani, where the actor rode a scooter to reach the moon. It was so weird and funny, and it went viral. But you know, these kinds of things happen a lot in soap operas. I think people like seeing such crazy stuff, and that’s why the creators insert such scenes in the show.