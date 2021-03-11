It's a day to leave all worries and have a loud laugh. On World Laughter Day, celebs talk about how happy vibes are a winsome formula

Mona

Even as we pass through the pandemic, laughter stays the best medicine! On World Laughter Day, celebs open up on what makes them laugh, their favourite comedies and how they channelise the power of a hearty laugh through life’s vicissitudes.

Take it easy

A day without laughter is a day wasted. I always try to laugh and make others laugh. Any silly debate on TV makes me laugh. My favourite comedy film is Andaz Apna Apna. My favourite comedy show is Entertainment Ki Raat. It’s my own show and I had worked hard for it. I don’t think that to make someone laugh you have to say a lot, you can be silent too and induce laughter. For me, innocence, sarcasm in a character is necessary to make someone laugh.

— Balraj Syal, actor

Ray of sunshine

“I am a very emotional person. Be it happiness, joy or excitement, I always do everything in excess! Fun fact is that you’ll always find me laughing, pretty much the loudest laughter in the entire room, so it’ll be easier for you to find me in a crowd. People always tell me that I am a light-hearted and bubbly person. I feel like smiles light up our days. It helps the storm to pass away faster than it usually would. A smile is like a ray of sunshine! And, laughter? It is like a rainbow —the most beautiful view that you will ever see. Laughing doesn’t always need a valid reason. I personally think that laughter without any reason is the purest form of emotion.”

— Vaishnavi Ganatra, actor

Spreading smiles

I laugh a lot in my life because I think when you’re happy everything falls in place, eventually. In these days of memes and reels, I have the biggest cheerleader in my life—Aly (Goni). He has really good sense of humour. My favourite comedy show would always be Friends and Khichdi. You relate to everyone in some sense in Friends. It been so long since Khichdi stopped, but the characters still live with us. I think every day should be a laughter day because healthy body only comes from a healthy mind, and that can be healthy only if you are happy. Life is unpredictable. We should make sure that we end it with smiles.

— Jasmin Bhasin, actor

Add joy to life

Everything in life can give you happiness; all of it depends on your perspective. I not only keep up the happiness inside me, but also try to spread it. I try to lighten the mood and cherish the good things, rather than focusing on what is wrong. I love watching Kapil Sharma paaji and Vir Das a lot. I also love to binge content by Bhuvan Bam, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Atul Khatri, Kevin Hart, Lilly Singh, Aziz Ansari, Tom Segura, Joe Rogan, Dave Chappelle and more. I love to understand the perspective of every comedian. I really hope that this cheerful day brings more laughter and joy to everyone’s lives. A lot of us have forgotten how to laugh, let’s change that.

— Himansh Kohli, actor

Way to go

I am definitely someone who laughs all the time. And there are situations when I’m not supposed to laugh, and I still laugh at arguments or people falling around! Whenever I’m feeling low, I just watch a few episodes of the hit show Friends and laugh my heart out. It really helps me relax and rejuvenate Other than that, it’s The Big Bang Theory, The Office and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. I have seen these shows while growing up, so they have a lot of connection with my childhood. I love the honesty and the innocence of Sarabhai and Khichdi characters—Hansa, Praful, Maya; I love all of them.

— Avika Gor, actor

True to my name

My name is Saanand and it means happy. I am very true to my name, I am a jolly person! I find happiness in small things. If there is some reason for being angry, rather than getting angry I laugh it out and that’s how I express my anger. If somebody is taking a selfie all the time, it makes me laugh. But your laughter should not be creating sadness or sorrow for anybody else. The Pink Panther is my favourite comedy film. Peter Sellers is one of the best comedians and actors I have ever seen. His comic timing and everything about the character is funny. Don’t take any stress. As long you are healthy and happy, everything is cool.

— Saanand Verma, actor