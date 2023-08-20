Lawsuits against late singer Michael Jackson revived

ANI

A California appeals court has revived lawsuits of the two men who accused late pop singer Michael Jackson of abusing them as children in the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. On Friday, the 2nd District Court of Appeal reversed a ruling from a Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissing the suits from Wade Robson and James Safechuck. Jackson died in 2009. They first attempted to bring thecase to court in 2013 and 2014, but the lawsuits were dismissed due to the statute of limitations.