Zindagi kick-starts September with power-packed line-up of shows that are set to delight

With characters that are not only resilient but also resonate with the audiences, and redefine stories that break away from the conventional norms, channel Zindagi brings a line-up of shows that feature its leading ladies this month. The line-up for September includes Meri Jaan Hain Tu, starting September 2 at 8.30pm, starring the talented divas Sarwat Gilani and Sanam Saeed. Behadd, starring Fawad Khan and Sajal Aly, will air from September 11 at 8 pm. Starring Maya Ali and Hamza Ali Abbasi, viewers will get a chance to revisit a tale of love as the channel brings back Mann Mayal to the TV screens on September 19 at 5:30 pm.
Adding to the eclectic line-up, Zindagi will also launch Digest Writer, starting September 14 at 8:30 pm. The show is based on the life of an aspiring writer, Farida, portrayed by Hindi Medium-fame actress Saba Qamar. She says, “Digest Writer is the story of a young girl who dares to dream. She is passionate, determined and courageous, so nothing can stop her from achieving her goals. I feel grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of such a unique story. Stories with strong and fearless characters is the need of the hour.”
