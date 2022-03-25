Amruta Khanvilkar to play the lead role in Chandramukhi

Since the time the teaser of the show Chandramukhi was launched, the curiosity amongst everyone is relatively high. Now, the Chandramukhi team has finally unveiled the lead actress! Actress Amruta Khanvilkar will be seen in the title role along with Adinath Kothare as Daulat Deshmane.

Produced by Planet Marathi, the project is being directed by Prasad Oak. Says Amruta Khanvilkar , “I am blessed to get an opportunity of playing this role, which has intense shades of love, romance, dedication and struggle.”