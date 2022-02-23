Historical characters come with a sense of responsibility, says Snehalta Vasaikar

Renowned actress Snehalta Vasaikar, who essays the role of Gautama bai, Ahilya’s mother-in-law in the period drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai is known for her prolific performances on screen. Having done so many such shows, the actress believes that playing a historical is a great responsibility.

Says Snehalta, “When essaying historical characters, we have to ensure that we live up to their legacy. It’s not just about offering a visual spectacle through our on screen portrayal, but also do it with conviction so that there is learning for the audience. Historical characters have multiple layers to them and it is upon us as actors to give our absolute best to the audience.”