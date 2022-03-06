Ankit Siwach on success and failure in career

Ankit Siwach says no profession is easy. One faces highs and lows in every field and it is difficult to sustain, survive and grow. Much like others, Ankit also faced his share of struggles; he says, “At different stages of life, you’ve had different struggles. You start competing with yourself in a constructive way and when you enter the market, you gradually start competing with others and that comes naturally. Not many know that Ankit started off as an assistant director and worked with Tanuja Chandra for the film Silvat. Before that he was in a corporate job.

He adds, “I realised I’m more comfortable on the sets than in the office. That motivation and realisation always helps me push myself further. No art form is perfect. You always have to keep working hard to achieve something better. So, I’m hanging on, trying to grow. Ankit is content with how his career has shaped up. He focuses on the happy moments rather than the disappointments. “I’m waiting for a few projects to come out while working in Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. I have certain things in mind and if they shape up well, it will definitely push my career graph,” he says.