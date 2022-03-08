Manav Gohil on playing an antagonist in Kaamnaa

Sony TV’s show Kaamnaa has piqued the audience interest with its high octane drama that sheds light on the clash between principles and desires through the journey of a middle-class couple— Manav and Akanksha. While the audience is in awe of Manav’s character, portrayed by Abhishek Rawat, they are also enjoying watching Manav Gohil’s brand new avatar as the antagonist. His transformation as Vaibhav Kapoor, from a good boy to a shrewd man who loves to play with people’s emotion, has garnered much praise.

Says Manav, “Vaibhav’s role came as a bit of a challenge for me. I believe a good actor is a result of all the characters he plays, and this role has helped me learn a lot. The process has been very different and unique, and offered me the space to innovate and experiment with my acting. There are times when certain scenes are tough to crack, but I’ve managed to learn how to go through with them. It’s really exciting to discover each layer that this character unearths.”