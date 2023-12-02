Learning curve: Actor Aasim Khan, who is a part of the show Dalchini, talks about his role

Dalchini has generated a good response. People are liking the content. What is the feedback you’re getting?

I’m delighted to hear that Dalchini has received such a positive response. The show’s unique Punjabi background seems to be a breath of fresh air for viewers, and the chemistry between Dalchini and Tej is clearly resonating well. It’s always a win when audiences connect with a character’s struggles, as it indicates a strong emotional engagement with the storyline.

Whom do you bond the most with on the set?

Tej bhai and Param ji. They both are very nice and humble people. I am really close to them, they are like my family.

Doing a daily soap is a lot of hard work, do you ever carry your character home?

Sometimes, yes!

What changes have you found in the entertainment industry over the years?

It has grown manifold, and has become more welcoming for newcomers.

How is it working with Dreamiyata Entertainment, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta?

Just like a dream, both of them are gems. Exceptionally talented, they are extremely humble too. I’m really happy that I’m working with them.

How has the experience of shooting for the show been?

It’s an everyday process and a lot of learning.

What inspires you as an actor?

The belief in me, and the hunger to always perform better and connect with the audience.