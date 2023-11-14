To depict the character of Heer in Zee TV’s upcoming fiction show, Ikk Kudi Punjab Di with complete authenticity, Tanisha Mehta has been learning Punjabi from none other than our Avinesh Rekhi.

Tanisha mentioned, “When I was offered the show, I knew I had to put in a lot of work and effort to portray the character of Heer. As the show is based out of Punjab, there are a lot of times I have to speak in Punjabi language. And, honestly, Avinesh has been a blessing for me. Being the proper Punjabi munda that he is, he has been helping me with the correct Punjabi accent and dialect. He has been very helpful, and always ensures that I get the accent right. The whole process of learning on sets has been fun, and he has made one of the most difficult parts of my preparation very easy.”