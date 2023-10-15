Leave him out!: Chris Rock ‘hates’ being dragged into Jada Pinkett, Will Smith’s scandals

IANS

Comedian and actor Chris Rock wouldn’t like to find himself being entangled in another drama with stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

More than a year since the Oscar winner slapped him because he made a joke about Jada, the comedian reportedly ‘hates’ that she keeps dragging him into her and her estranged husband’s scandals.

As she has been promoting her upcoming memoir Worthy, Jada has done a number of interviews. In one instance, she claimed that Rock once asked her out on a date as he mistakenly thought that she had separated from Will due to their divorce rumours. In the same interview, the Gotham alum also revealed that she had not talked to Chris since Will slapped him at the 2022 Academy Awards and explained what she thought might be the roots of the misunderstanding between them.

Her comment reportedly frustrated Chris, who wanted Jada to ‘keep his name out of her mouth’. A source shared, “Chris hates that she keeps bringing it up and bringing up the other revelations about Chris asking her on a date and all of that.”