Legal route: ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson’s ‘stolen’ music recordings blocked from auction

IANS

Renowned singer Michael Jackson’s estate has blocked the sales of some of his ‘extremely rare’, unreleased, recordings. Last month, Gotta Have Rock and Roll revealed plans to auction off over two dozen master tapes supposedly recorded by the late Thriller singer, who did in June 2009. They were expected to fetch up to $4,000 for each tape, but lawyers acting on behalf of the estate threatened to sue, arguing the recordings were ‘unquestionably stolen’.

A letter obtained by Billboard written by attorney Jonathan Steinsapir on November 29 demanded the company ‘cease and desist from any and all efforts to further auction these tape’, but also immediately return the recordings. The letter continued: “Neither Michael Jackson nor his record company, Sony Music Entertainment, ever sold or gave away master tapes from his recording sessions at The Hit Factory (or anywhere else). These tapes were unquestionably stolen or otherwise taken without authorization. Accordingly, they are the property of the Jackson Estate.”

The letter was apparently unsuccessful and so this week, attorney Alex Spiro, sent an email to the auction house’s lawyer, in which they noted the company had already informed the estate that they ‘will not comply with these demands’.

By Wednesday, December 13, the tapes had been removed from sale, though Gotta Have Rock and Roll are still selling a number of other items associated with the Bad singer, including a ‘red Military style jacket’, which they estimate will sell for over $10,000.

The tapes had been noted as being ‘artifact only with no copyright’ with reproduction ‘Strictly prohibited’ and had titles including Oh Love, New Jelly, and Doing What My Heart.