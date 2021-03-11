Legal tangle

Bollywood too has had its share of bad divorces. There was a messy legal battle between Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur. While Karisma pressed harassment, domestic violence, infidelity and dowry charges, Sanjay labelled her as gold-digger. Tennis Player Leander Paes and actress Rhea Pillai’s live-in relationship went for a toss when the former moved court seeking the custody of their daughter, following which the actress slapped a domestic violence suit. Paes called the jury’s decision ‘seriously prejudiced’, as Rhea won.

Actress Sunidee Chauhan opines, “Mental and emotional abuse is common, yet it goes unseen and untreated. I have witnessed a friend suffering in her relationship when the boyfriend controlled every aspect of her life.”

Popular couples of television industry Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra, Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay, Rashmi Desai and Nandish, Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary are others who went through a tough time during legal battles. Actor Hrishikesh Pandey explains, “There has to be a different law to protect the men. There will always be law-offenders, irrespective of gender. One of my friends went through tough time after his wife pressed false charges.”

Isn’t it better to move on and let everybody be happy? Take a cue from some amicable de-coupling stories, from Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne, to Arjun Rampal and Mehr, Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna, to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, to Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, and Kalki and Anurag Kashyap!