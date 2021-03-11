Two-part documentary 'Johnny vs Amber' gives insight into a marriage that went wrong

Johnny vs Amber is a two-part documentary from two polarized perspectives, exploring one of the most public and widely reported legal battles of the last decade; the accusations of domestic abuse between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The Discovery+ original series which was launched on May 20, has exclusive in-depth interviews with the lawyers that represented both sides, David Sherborne and Sasha Wass QC, as they re-examine the case debated in both the legal courts and the court of public opinion, ending in a High Court verdict against Depp.

The documentary examines the extensive evidence used throughout the legal proceedings in the UK, including video footage, photographs, text messages and audio recordings made by the couple themselves, to provide a unique analysis of what really happened.