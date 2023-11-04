Legal tangle: Actor Robert De Niro’s girlfriend testifies against his ex-assistant in discrimination trial

IANS

Hollywood star Robert De Niro’s girlfriend Tiffany Chen arrived at the Manhattan federal court for the gender discrimination trial involving the veteran actor and his former assistant Graham Chase Robinson. While taking the stand on Thursday, November 2, Tiffany slammed Graham by labeling her ‘crazy’, ‘psychotic’ and ‘nuts’.

During her testimony, Tiffany claimed that Graham genuinely believed she was the Goodfellas star’s wife. “I now think she believed that. I think that’s what she believes. She’s crazy,” the 45-year-old told the judge. “I think she knows she’s not, and that made her angry because she was striving to be,” she added.

Tiffany could not complete her sentence as attorney Herbert McNight cut her off to ask, “Striving to be De Niro’s wife?” To that, Tiffany replied, “Yes.” Tiffany, who shares a daughter with the Oscar-winning actor, was asked to give a testimony for the ongoing legal battle between the Hollywood icon, his company Canal Productions and Graham after several hostile email and text exchanges between Tiffany, Robert and Graham were previously shown to the jury. In one of the emails, sent at 2 am, Tiffany warned Robert, “If you keep her (Graham), you and I will have problems.”