After winning hearts at film festivals, Vakeel Babu is now out on Amazon miniTV

Vakeel Babu, the critically acclaimed legal drama by Civic Studios, is now streaming on Amazon MiniTV.

Vakeel Babu is one of the five films to be showcased as a part of their Mini Movie Festival. Headlined by Sumit Purohit (BAFTA Breakthrough Honoree 2020-21 and the award-winning writer of Scam 1992 and Inside Edge fame), Vakeel Babu traces the journey of Shiraz Hassan, a young lawyer distracted with chasing success through his digital video channel, who then gets approached online by an anonymous victim with a powerful abuser.

Starring Abhishek Banerjee in the titular role along with Bhamini Oza Gandhi and Lovleen Mishra, the film derives its narrative from on-ground research on the legal challenges for victims of gender-based violence (GBV) and the essential role of lawyers in providing sensitive and empathetic access to justice. Before making its way to web, the legal drama has won hearts at festivals like New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2022, 52nd Annual USA Film Festival, International Film Festival of South-Asia Toronto 2022, 14th International Documentary and others.