Legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan the single Gal Sunoh Punjabi Dosto

Legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan dropped a new number on Wednesday. Taking head on the issues that mired his name in controversy, he addressed the ‘one nation one language’ issue and the following stage incident in Gal Sunoh Punjabi Dosto. An emotional Maan addresses his critics and thanks his supporters in this about eight-minute song, which is more about the singer pouring his heart out.
Sung, written and composed by Gurdas Maan, the video is directed by his son Gurickk G Maan. Picturised on the Dil Da Mamla Hai singer, dressed in blue kurta, and shot in a black and white background, the song captures the protests against the singer’s statement and viral stage video. The song includes couplets like Awal allah noor upaya kudrat de sab banday/ Aik noor seh sab jag upajiya kaun bhale ko mande.
Meanwhile, fans and singers alike extended their love and support. High Rated Gabru singer Guru Randhawa tweeted, “Masterpiece as always, love you sir @gurdasmaan.”
Gurdas Maan’s daughter-in-law and actress Simran Kaur Mundi had shared a tweet on Tuesday night to promote his new song. She wrote, "Song out tomorrow 11am #GalSunoPunjabiDosto on @gurdasmaan Saab's You Tube Channel."
