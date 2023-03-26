Legendary singer Asha Bhosle conferred 'Maharashtra Bhushan-2021'

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was conferred the coveted ‘Maharashtra Bhushan — 2021’ Award at a function near the Gateway of India on Friday evening.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries, including Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, were present on the occasion, and hailed the 89-year-old Asha Bhosle’s singing career.
The Award carries a cash component of Rs 25-lakh, a shawl, a memento, and a certificate. A documentary on the life and times of Bhosle was also screened.
Bhosle shared that her father, the late Master Dinanath Mangeshkar, her mother and her sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar (who also bagged the same award in 1997), were among those whose blessings she got during her entire musical career.
“Singing has enriched my life immensely but the contributions of the musicians and co-singers in my musical journey cannot be forgotten... I urge you to listen to all types of music and songs,” said Bhosle. — IANS
