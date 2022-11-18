Arbaaz Khan excited to shoot in Bhopal for 'Patna Shukla'

Arbaaz Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Tanaav, is all set to produce a new OTT project titled Patna Shukla. The Dabangg filmmaker is excited to shoot in the city of lakes, Bhopal. Talking about the film, Arbaaz says, “We had great fun shooting, seems like a perfect start. The shoot of Patna Shukla has started at its designated location. The story revolves around that place.”

He continues, “Patna Shukla is an interesting story, about a common woman’s uncommon fight and grit. I am looking forward to working with the cast.”

The series is a compelling social drama that stars Raveena Tandon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, among others.