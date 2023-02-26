Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid are not romantically engaged

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid “get along well” but they’re not dating. The 27-year-old model and Leonardo, 48, were recently spotted together in Milan. It is said that they are merely friends.

A source said, “The two get along well and were enjoying time together with friends. Gigi’s priority is her daughter and her business and that’s what she’s focusing on right now.” However, they’re not involved romantically. The source added, “Gigi and Leo spent time together in Milan but they are just friends and are not dating.” —IANS