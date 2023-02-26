Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid are not romantically engaged

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid “get along well” but they’re not dating. The 27-year-old model and Leonardo, 48, were recently spotted together in Milan. It is said that they are merely friends.
A source said, “The two get along well and were enjoying time together with friends. Gigi’s priority is her daughter and her business and that’s what she’s focusing on right now.” However, they’re not involved romantically. The source added, “Gigi and Leo spent time together in Milan but they are just friends and are not dating.” —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...