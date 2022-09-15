Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid seen together

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Gigi Hadid have fuelled speculation that they’re in a relationship. Reportedly, the Titanic star and the supermodel were spotted getting cozy at a party in New York City just weeks after the actor called it quits with Camila Morrone. IANS
2 Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; family alleges rape, murder
Six persons have been arrested, the main accused wanted to m...
40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation
The police officer had issued a traffic notice to a car driv...
Jharkhand raises reservation for SC, ST, others to 77 per cent
The Hemant Soren-led UPA government also gives its nod to a ...
Former Pakistan cricket umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest
Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in internati...