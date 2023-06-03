Leonardo DiCaprio hangs out with British-Punjabi model Neelam Gill

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted hanging out with British-Punjabi model Neelam Gill.
According to a report, DiCaprio dined with the model. DiCaprio’s mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, and other friends also accompanied the pair.
The pictures from their meeting have been doing the rounds on the internet. In the images, the Titanic star could be seen keeping a low profile as he left the Chiltern Firehouse in London Tuesday.
DiCaprio sported his usual look, rocking a black bomber jacket, jeans, white sneakers and his signature baseball cap. He also concealed his face with a black face mask that covered everything but his eyes. Interestingly, DiCaprio was spotted leaving Hotel Martinez in Cannes with Gill a week ago.
