Leopard Expeditions flags off a thrilling 10-day self-drive expedition

Tribune News Service

Leopard Expeditions has flagged off a thrilling 10-day self-drive expedition from Chandigarh, offering participants an unforgettable experience through the captivating Zanskar circuit. This expedition not only showcases the breathtaking landscapes of the region but also aims to raise awareness and support for the conservation of snow leopards, an endangered species facing conservation challenges. Led by the experienced core team consisting of Ishan Bhagra, Sidharth Jilta, Sudhir Kumar and Nikhil Verma, the expedition revolves around 4WD vehicles, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable adventure for all participants.