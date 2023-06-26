Leopard Expeditions flags off a thrilling 10-day self-drive expedition

Leopard Expeditions has flagged off a thrilling 10-day self-drive expedition from Chandigarh, offering participants an unforgettable experience through the captivating Zanskar circuit. This expedition not only showcases the breathtaking landscapes of the region but also aims to raise awareness and support for the conservation of snow leopards, an endangered species facing conservation challenges. Led by the experienced core team consisting of Ishan Bhagra, Sidharth Jilta, Sudhir Kumar and Nikhil Verma, the expedition revolves around 4WD vehicles, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable adventure for all participants.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam
7 injured in the accident
Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing
Mandi, Kullu worst hit | Kalka railway line disrupted; 85 ro...
Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, promises help
Four lakh affected across nine districts
India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’
PM, Egyptian President discuss trade, defence and security |...