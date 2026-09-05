Lessons for life: the people who inspired these actors

If you are a learner, inspiration can come from anywhere and anyone. A fictional character, a family member, a colleague, a spiritual figure, a book, or even a place can leave a lasting impression and teach us something about life. This Teacher’s Day, actors reflect on the people and personalities they have looked up to, the lessons they have carried with them, and the unexpected sources that have shaped who they are today.

Owning decisions: Ashmita Bakshi

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The fictional character who has inspired me the most is Geet from Jab We Met. Her dialogue, “I don’t want to blame anyone for where I am today. I want to be the person that I am just because of my own decisions,” is something I strictly follow.

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Critic & supporter: Rinhee Suberwal

The only teacher in my life who has changed my life 360 degrees is my grandmother, Manjula Das Gupta. I look up to her because she is the one who believed in my potential and abilities and taught me how to lead life. She was my finest critic and helped me improve as an individual and as a human being. She was a big risk-taker and made her own name in the West Bengal playback industry. She managed to be a fantastic mother, grandmother and friend. Till her last breath, she was very loyal and never complained about anything in life. I am nowhere close to her, but I am trying to be a little bit like her.

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Keep faith: Arhaan Khan

My father has been the most inspirational teacher in my life, not because he has always had an answer for me, but because he has taught me how to find my own answers. He has been my hero in the truest sense—the person I have looked up to, leaned on, and learned from through every phase of my life. If I had to define the greatest lesson my father has given me, it would be this: life will have its highs, its lows, its surprises and its lessons, but you should never let one chapter define the whole story.

Divine path: Gauri Jain

When I think about the most inspirational teacher in my life, the first name that comes to my mind is Hanuman Ji. For me, He is not only a divine figure whom I worship, but also a lifelong teacher whose qualities have deeply influenced the way I look at life, spirituality and my work as an astrologer. Hanuman Ji teaches me that when our faith is strong, even the most difficult circumstances can be faced with courage. His complete surrender to Shri Ram is a beautiful example of unwavering faith. Hanuman Ji reminds me that fear should never become bigger than our purpose. His courage inspires me whenever life presents a difficult challenge. Hanuman Ji also teaches me the value of serving others with sincerity and dedication.

Self-belief: Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni

If I talk about someone from real life, I would say Sriti Jha has been a huge inspiration for me. The way she conducts herself is something I deeply admire. She is so grounded, humble, loving and caring. Despite being such a wonderful and successful actor, she has absolutely no airs about her. Whether she is interacting with a spot boy or a director, she treats everyone with the same warmth and respect. That quality is very rare. She has also unknowingly taught me something very important about being independent. I used to have this insecurity that if I didn’t get married or find the “perfect” person, how would I manage life on my own? Watching Sriti ji live so confidently and independently has changed that perspective for me. It has given me the courage to realise that I can build a beautiful life for myself, with or without someone beside me.

Guiding lights: Dinesh Soni

When I look back at my journey, I realise I have had not one guru, but many. My parents were my first teachers, giving me my values and foundation. Teachers like R P Mishra sir taught me that failure is never the end. People like Navneet Rathi, Gurpreet Kaur Sethi, Mumukshu Mudgal and my acting mentors guided me at different stages of my artistic journey. My friends, too, taught me valuable lessons about life. Shekhar Suman sir inspired me to explore anchoring and presentation. For me, every person who has helped me grow has been a guru.