Let peace be

Jada Pinkett Smith wants her husband Will Smith and comic artiste Chris Rock to reconcile after the infamous slapgate incident that happened during the 94th Academy Awards. The actress-talk show host spoke about the two of them in detail on the June 1 episode of her Facebook series Red Table Talk. Addressing the incident, she said, “About Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile…” — IANS
