‘Let your work speak,’ says Vijayendra Kumeria

The promo of Teri Meri Doriyaan is looking great. What prompted you to take up this one?

Firstly, the Sikh character was the main motivation. Then, the beautiful storyline and characterisation. As an actor I like to attempt things that I have not done before. So, there was no way I could say no to this role.

We are seeing a new Vijayendra with well-built physique and long hair. Tell us about the prep for this look.

I worked on my looks. I wanted to bulk up a bit to suit the character. I have grown my beard and hair. I have been trying to communicate in Punjabi with my family.

What kind of feedback did you get for your new look?

It has been very positive. People are loving the look and I am getting compliments that I look like a sardar in real. People now take some time to recognise me.

How has been your experience shooting for this show?

We have been shooting for two months and it’s going well. The feel of the show has come out really well. The actors are great and the bonding between us is also nice.

Do you interact with your co-stars during the break?

Oh yes! It’s like an extended family. Everyone is having fun here.

It’s been over a decade now as an actor. How will you sum up your journey?

It has been great. I have been constantly working and have been fortunate to play different characters. I have worked hard and it has paid off, but I think this is just the beginning.

What’s there on your bucket list?

I want to get into the web space too. On TV also there are things I haven’t attempted yet. I would love to play a historical character.

Why have you kept yourself away from OTT?

I have been getting good work on TV and I have been constantly working. It’s not that I don’t want to work in any other medium, it will happen when the time comes.

How will you sum up 2022?

A great year. I did a finite show, which was again a different character. I got a lot of appreciation and as soon as I finished, I signed up for Teri Meri Doriyaan. The personal space has also been lovely.

Every actor has a dream of doing films. What’s your take?

Only if I get a substantial role, I will take it up. Doing a film just because it’s a film doesn’t make sense to me.

How do you see your life in 10 years from now?

I will still be hungry for good work. I am sure I will work on good projects not only as an actor but also as a maker.

What’s your philosophy of life?

Let your work speak for you. I don’t believe in talking or marketing myself in a way that people generally do. I work really hard and I don’t need to do other stuff to get my share of limelight.

